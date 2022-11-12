Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 72,000 fine for companies who miss UAE’s Emiratization target

Companies with 50 or more workers are required to increase their Emiratization rate by 2% of their total skilled occupations. Those who fail to comply will be fined AED72,000 for each Emirati that the company missed within their hiring quota beginning January 1, 2023.

Companies in the UAE’s private sector now have fewer than 50 days to reach the current Emiratization objective before fines are enforced, according to a memo from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE).

“We reaffirm our belief in developing the UAE labor market in partnership with the private sector to help achieve an improved business environment and investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic sectors,” read the statement from MOHRE.

The government emphasized that they are willing to assist firms in meeting the aim. The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) provides incentives and assistance packages, according to the statement.

The Emiratization assistance program will be provided to the company across two phases: The first is to increase the number of employment accessible to nationals in the private sector, and the second is to create a safety net to assist them on their career path.

“Adhering to the legislation regulating the labor market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees. The Nafis programme encourages UAE nationals to enter the private sector while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support,” added the statement.

