DMW commits to full transparency in use of Php 16.3B fund

Following the Senate’s approval of its PHP16.3 billion budget, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday guaranteed complete transparency, accountability, and “judicious” use of government money.

November 11’s plenary session of the upper house saw the budget’s approval, bringing the newly established agency one step closer to the completion of its first full-year budget.

“At 1:55 am, Friday, Nov 11, 2022 – the first ever DMW budget was approved. It was also the first time that the Senate approved a department’s budget on the floor on a Friday which is a non-working day at the Philippine Senate,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople.

The Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and yearly recurring appropriations for retirement and life insurance premiums (RLIP) total at least PHP4.32 billion, PHP11.76 billion, and PHP230 million, respectively.

“A lot of hard work went into the crafting, defending and approval of the DMW’s 2023 budget. We appreciate our legislators’ love and compassion for our OFWs and their families,” she added.

The OSEC will establish 16 regional offices and centers, including Overseas Employment Adjudication Offices in the National Capital Region (NCR), Regions 3 (Central Luzon), 4-A (Calabarzon), 7, and 11 (Davao Region), as well as expand Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs), formerly known as Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) in specific overseas locations.

The DMW and its services will be closer to OFWs and their families residing in the provinces with the opening of the new regional offices and centers, the agency said.

Digital modernisation of its information and communications technology capabilities is one of the other important undertakings that will be supported.

The Senate, according to the DMW, allocated an extra PHP500 million for the OFW Hospital in Mabalacat, Pampanga, allowing it to employ workers for its 229 regular staff jobs, purchase new equipment, and pay for operational costs.

Additionally, OWWA got PHP 100 million, which would be applied to the establishment of OWWA regional offices in Mindanao.

According to Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, chair of the Senate Finance subcommittee and the department’s budget sponsor, the DMW will become a fully functional government agency when the first budget is passed.

No one is more qualified to head the Department of Migrant Workers than Secretary Toots Ople, whose name is already synonymous with the laborers, according to Ejercito, who also emphasized Ople’s qualifications.

One of the main writers of Republic Act 11641, the law that established the DMW, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, expressed confidence that the DMW’s present organizational structure will solve the problems of migrant workers and pledged to “help the leadership in any way we can.”

Meanwhile, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano noted that he supported the DMW budget as a means to thank the nation’s OFWs for supporting the nation’s economy.