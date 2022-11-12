Bantag points finger to convicted drug lord on his alleged involvement in Lapid killing

Suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag has now surfaced and is now blaming convicted drug lord German Agojo for his alleged involvement in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Bantag said in a television interview that Agojo is the boss of the confessed gunman Joel Escorial and supposed middleman Cristito Palaña or Jun Villamor.

“Attention Lapid family, ‘yung pumatay po kay Percy Lapid ay tauhan nitong Agojo … Anong papel niya sa buhay? Tauhan niya daw ‘yung pumatay na si Escorial at Villamor na kaibigan niya, tauhan nitong si Agojo. Nakikita ninyo ba ang koneksyon? Ito ba pag-uutusan ko ba ito?” Bantag said in an interview.

But Bantag did not elaborate on why Agojo wanted Lapid dead.

He also denied that he was the mastermind in the killing of Lapid.

“Bakit ko papatayin ‘yung tao, dahil lang doon sa walang kuwentang hindi naman sa akin,” he said, referring to an exposé of Lapid involving him and the vehicles and properties he allegedly own.

He also explained why it took some time before he showed up in public again.

“Wala akong choice kundi humarap sa media na sinasabi na face it like a man. Ako, wala naman akong warrant of arrest pa, tapos sasabihin ninyo surrender? Pinagbakasyon ninyo ako ng three months, tapos sasabihin niyo nag-AWOL na ako? Anak ng teteng naman, Boying naman,” he also added.