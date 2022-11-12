Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi shuts down tea shop after spotting insects in kitchens

Staff Report

Local officials in Abu Dhabi have closed a tea store for noncompliance of several food safety laws in the capital.

According to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Department of Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa), the Kacheri Tea Time Cafeteria was shut down because it posed a risk to the public.

The government revealed that several infractions were discovered during their inspections. Among the violations were spotting insects in the kitchen, using dirty facilities, and leaving cooked food at inappropriate temperatures.

In addition, the cafeteria also had high-risk security breaches and failed to follow food safety regulations, according to Adafsa,

Authorities regularly conduct inspections as a way to guarantee the highest standards of food safety in Abu Dhabi.

Staff Report
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

