Sharjah to close national park for 17 days

Sharjah National Park, a popular recreational destination in the emirate, will be closed from November 11 to November 27.

The Sharjah Municipality stated in an announcement that the temporary closure was put in place in preparation for the 51st UAE National Day celebrations.

The upcoming celebrations will include a musical performance titled ‘Sultan of Giving,’ which will highlight the accomplishments of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and will reflect the urban, cultural, and environmental development that has occurred during his reign. In addition to the daily events from 16:30 – 22:00 on November 29th – December 3rd, there will be a performance named ‘New Era.’ A winter village, snow sculpture of national icons, and a model of Sharjah landmarks are among the main attractions.