Senate approves P17B budget of DMW for 2023

Senators approved the budget proposal of the Department of Migrant Workers for 2023 amounting to P16.94 billion.

An approved budget is one of the requirements for the newly-created department to become fully constituted.

Senator Joel Villanueva said that they have added some 2 billion from the initial proposal of P14 billion under the government’s fiscal spending plan for next year.

“Nilagay natin sa isang bahay ang lahat ng serbisyo para sa mga OFWs bilang tugon sa matagal na nilang dinadaing na hirap sa mga prosesong kailangan nilang pagdaanan mula deployment hanggang repatriation at reintegration,” Villanueva said.

Senator JV Ejercito was the one who defended the budget and said that OFWs contributed some P2.093 trillion in the past 5 years to the economy.

“I know it is simply organizational, but the reason why we… filed this bill… para the buck stops with them. Kung may complain ang OFW, isang pangalan lang: Ople,” Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said.

“I’m just saying vis-a-vis the P2 trillion na binigay ng OFWs, ano ba naman ‘yung P25- or P30- or P50 billion na budget na kumpletos rekados,” Cayetano added.

Cayetano also urged the DMW to have more labor attached.

“Kung wala kayong tao sa lugar na ‘yon ay napakahirap. There are Filipinos in all parts of the world… maybe we can appeal to our other half, the House of Representatives and the Palace… let us make a significant impact in the first year,” he noted.