Robredo to join Obama Foundation Democracy Forum

Former Vice President Leni Robredo has announced that she will be joining former United States (US) President Barack Obama in the Obama Foundation’s Democracy Forum.

The Obama Foundation is a non-profit organization that gives scholarships on leadership and other related programs.

“Amid the difficulties we face, democracy will always find anchorage in the hearts of our people—and it is something we must protect for our future. Excited to announce that I will be joining President Barack Obama at the Obama Foundation #DemocracyForum on November 17,” Robredo said.

Apart from Obama and Robredo, Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones and US Representative Ro Khanna will also be speaking in the forum.

“The Forum will bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world. We will bring together hundreds of emerging leaders from across Obama Foundation programs, leading experts, and practitioners who are reimagining our institutions and protecting democratic values,” the Obama Foundation said.

Robredo was also recently chosen as a Hauser Leader at the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

As Hauser Leader, Robredo can give lectures and engage with students.