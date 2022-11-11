Latest News

Palawan named as 'most desirable island' in UK travel award

Palawan has once again garnered world recognition, this time as the most desirable island in the UK by the 21st Wanderlust Travel Award.

The Wanderlust travel magazine awarded the prestigious honors on November 9, 2022.

“The scenery here is heaven on earth with sparkling waters and white sand beaches. One of the most photographed sites is Kayangan, a dazzling freshwater lake with spectacular rock formations above and below the surface,” Wanderlust wrote.

“Elsewhere on the island you can explore one of the world’s longest underground rivers, enjoy a spot of twitching, or fuel up with some delicious cuisine in the island’s capital of Puerto Princesa,” it added.

Cebu was also nominated this year as ‘Most Desirable Region’ by the award-giving body.

“These awards reflect the efforts to revive the tourism industry that are well underway especially because of the Marcos administration’s thrust towards prioritizing tourism development. Rest assured that we will continue with our mission to herald the Philippines and the Filipino brand to the world, and to ensure the continued sustainability of our islands” Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

The wonderful cave system of the Puerto Princesa Underground River was one of the reasons why the Philippines was named one of the 40 most beautiful countries in the world last June by Conde Nast Travel. In 2022, TIME Magazine named Boracay one of the 50 Greatest Places in the World.

