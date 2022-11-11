Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Imee Marcos asks DMW to scrap OEC paper

Senator Imee Marcos is appealing to the Department of Migrant Workers to scrap the requirement of Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returning to the Philippines.

Marcos said this was the appeal of some OFWs when she visited the United Kingdom, Amsterdam, Paris, and other places in Europe.

“They’re encountering several sufferings, especially in Paris wherein many Filipinos lost their jobs and yet, before entering the Philippines, they are still faced with difficulties over this OEC,” she said in a press conference.

“Come to think of it, after losing their jobs, they opted to go back to the Philippines, but still, they are mandated to come up with this OEC,” she added.

Marcos also pushes for the digitalization of the said certificates.

