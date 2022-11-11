Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Harry Potter-themed attraction to open in Abu Dhabi

A Harry Potter-themed land, a first in the Middle East, will be coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, within the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World.

The Miral-Warner Bros. Discovery partnership led to the creation of the project.

Harry Potter has became a global phenomenon, spanning eight films based on the best-selling book series – which has sold over 600 million copies worldwide.

The wizarding world of Harry Potter will expand upon a successful line-up of themed lands and experiences at Warner Bros. World, including Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis.

It will join the existing six Immersive Lands in the award-winning theme park, bringing Harry Potter to fans like never before.

