Former champion Nietes dabbles into food delivery

Donnie ‘Ahas’ Nietes, a former boxing champion, is getting kudos from netizens for living an industrious life.

He hopes to continue fighting, but for now he dabbles into food delivery.

On November 8, he posted a photo of himself wearing a food delivery uniform on Facebook, and described the difficulties of being a delivery rider.

“Sorry for the delayed delivery,” Donnie wrote.

Before he was discovered for his boxing prowess, he worked at a gym as a cleaner.

When the sporting world came to a halt during the height of the pandemic, Nietes decided to sell kimchi.

Along with fellow Filipinos Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire, the 40-year-old boxer was one of the first Asian boxers to earn world titles in at least four weight classes.

He lost to Japanese champion Kazuto Ioka in July 2022.