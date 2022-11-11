Bantag not hiding, will appear in due time – lawyer

The lawyer of suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag maintains that he is not hiding and will be facing the public in due time.

Bantag was tagged in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid and has been identified as the mastermind. Lawyer Rocky Balisong said that Bantag has no obligation to show himself in public.

“Hindi naman kailangan kasi ‘yung pag-file ng kaso accusation pa lang ‘yan. Accusation is not synonymous with guilt. Kaya ang sinsabi ko noon, he’s not under obligation to show himself in public,” Balisong said.

“Wala pa naman siyang warrant of arrest. He is not in hiding, sa totoo lang,” Balisong added.

The Justice Department is eyeing to file a hold departure order for Bantag following his alleged involvement in the killing of Lapid.

The lawyer said that Bantag is also disappointed with the development of the case.

“Talagang dismayado siya na bakit humantong sa ganito. Basta ang sabi niya wala siyang kinalaman sa krimen na ito at lilinisin niya ang kanyang pangalan sa pamamagitan ng legal na proseso,” Balisong said.

Balisong added that they have yet to receive a copy of the subpoena for Bantag.

“I was authorized by the client, nag-issue siya ng special power of attorney kasi nga lumalabas sa media na dinala sa last known address niya at wala, walang taong magre-receive,” Balisong said.

“Pero mismo sa in-charge sa loob, sabi niya hindi pa na di-dispatch. So it will be coming from them at sila mismo ang magsi-serve sa client namin,” he added.