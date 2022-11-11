Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bantag dares Remulla to quit DOJ post

Suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag broke his silence and dared Justice Secretary Boying Remulla to quit his post.

Bantag accused Remulla of mishandling the investigation on the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“Step down, Mr. Secretary, wala na kayong credibility,” Bantag said in an interview with Quiboloy-owned network SMNI.

Bantag said Remulla is conditioning the minds of the public to pin him on the killing of Lapid.

It was the first time Bantag spoke since murder charges were filed against him and were accused to be the ‘mastermind’ in the killing of Lapid.

Bantag said that Remulla was using the issue to cover up the drug-related case of his son.

“As Secretary of Justice, kapag na-involve ‘yung anak mo, dapat step down,” he said.

Bantag also accused Remulla of having big political plans in 2025.

“Hindi mo kailangan ng pera, gusto mo lang tumaas ang pangalan mo,” Bantag said.

The suspended Bucor chief also said that he did not order the killing of Lapid over supposed videos of his mansion and cars.

Meron akong inutusan mag-imbestiga, tapos lumilitaw na ‘yung sasakyan na yun ay connected si Secretary Boying Remulla,” he said.

