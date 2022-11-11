₱17-B budget for Department of Migrant Workers gets Senate nod

The Senate on Friday gave a nod to PHP16.94 billion budget for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in 2023.

An additional PHP2 million was allocated for the inaugural department’s budget from the proposed PHP14 billion for 2023.

Senator Joel Villanueva said: “Nilagay natin sa isang bahay ang lahat ng serbisyo para sa mga OFWs [overseas Filipino workers] bilang tugon sa matagal na nilang dinadaing na hirap sa mga prosesong kailangan nilang pagdaanan mula deployment hanggang repatriation at reintegration.”

Senator JV Ejercito, who spoke about the agency’s budget, pointed out the huge significance of OFWs in keeping the Philippine economy afloat. In the last five years, he said OFWs contributed PHP2.09 trillion.

In late April, former President Rodrigo Duterte gave the go-ahead for the Bureau of Migrant Workers’ implementing rules and regulations. DMW Secretary Susan Ople was informed about a staffing pattern in June.