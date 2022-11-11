Latest News

₱17-B budget for Department of Migrant Workers gets Senate nod

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Senate on Friday gave a nod to PHP16.94 billion budget for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in 2023.

An additional PHP2 million was allocated for the inaugural department’s budget from the proposed PHP14 billion for 2023.

Senator Joel Villanueva said: “Nilagay natin sa isang bahay ang lahat ng serbisyo para sa mga OFWs [overseas Filipino workers] bilang tugon sa matagal na nilang dinadaing na hirap sa mga prosesong kailangan nilang pagdaanan mula deployment hanggang repatriation at reintegration.”

Senator JV Ejercito, who spoke about the agency’s budget, pointed out the huge significance of OFWs in keeping the Philippine economy afloat. In the last five years, he said OFWs contributed PHP2.09 trillion.

In late April, former President Rodrigo Duterte gave the go-ahead for the Bureau of Migrant Workers’ implementing rules and regulations. DMW Secretary Susan Ople was informed about a staffing pattern in June.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

warner brothers harry potter abu dhabi

Harry Potter-themed attraction to open in Abu Dhabi

17 mins ago
Sharjah National Park

Sharjah to close national park for 17 days

20 mins ago
Vhong Navarro Deniece Cornejo

Court wraps up bail hearings for Vhong Navarro

2 hours ago
leni robredo obama speaker

Robredo to join Obama Foundation Democracy Forum

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button