UAE makes ‘unemployment insurance’ coverage mandatory starting January 2023

From January 2023, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme will be compulsory for all employees of both the public and private sectors in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Under this scheme, an employee shall be paid monetary compensation for a limited period not exceeding three months in case of job termination under the scheme.

MoHRE confirmed the mandatory implementation of the insurance scheme in a social media post.

“Starting January 1, 2023, you can subscribe to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, whether you’re working in the federal government or the private sector. The subscription to the newly announced Scheme is mandatory,” it stated.

The Dubai Insurance Company, which oversees an insurance pool of nine companies, will provide insurance policies.

Dubai Insurance Company Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company Emirates Insurance Company National General Insurance Company Orient Insurance Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company Oman Insurance Company Orient UNB Takaful Company

2 INSURANCE CATEGORIES:

1 Those with a basic salary of AED 16,000 or less are covered by one of the two insurance plans. AED 5 per month, which is AED 60 annually, is charged for insurance for the employees covered by this plan.

2 The second category includes employees whose basic salary is more than AED16,000 a year, who are required to pay AED10 per month or AED120 annually in insurance.