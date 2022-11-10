Tickets for UAE’s 51st National Day now on sale at AED200

Tickets for the nine shows during National Day will be sold for AED200.

Children under 3 years old are free of charge.

On December 2, a program will be broadcast on television and online to mark the occasion. From December 3 to 11, live events will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, The National reported.

There are no details yet about the highlights of the December 2 event.

“The show will be open for everyone who calls the UAE home to experience the 51st National Day official public shows for nine consecutive days … in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,” the website for the national day wrote.

This year’s national day will also be historic since President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will oversee his first National Day as leader following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

For tickets, click here: https://uaenationalday.ae/#daysto50