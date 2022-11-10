Latest News

Tickets for UAE’s 51st National Day now on sale at AED200

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Tickets for the nine shows during National Day will be sold for AED200.

Children under 3 years old are free of charge.

On December 2, a program will be broadcast on television and online to mark the occasion. From December 3 to 11, live events will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, The National reported.

There are no details yet about the highlights of the December 2 event.

Screen Shot 2022 11 10 at 12.53.34 PM

“The show will be open for everyone who calls the UAE home to experience the 51st National Day official public shows for nine consecutive days … in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,” the website for the national day wrote.

This year’s national day will also be historic since President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will oversee his first National Day as leader following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

For tickets, click here: https://uaenationalday.ae/#daysto50 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

149350773 3912012398821589 1283435851888476455 n

PAL to start operations at Clark International Airport

5 hours ago
SMC airport

Land development work at PH’s soon-to-be largest airport now 42% complete

6 hours ago
King Charles

Man arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles III, Camilla

6 hours ago
Marcos cambodia

Bongbong Marcos to meet Canada’s Justin Trudeau in Cambodia 

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button