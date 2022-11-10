Latest News

PAL to start operations at Clark International Airport

Philippine Airlines (PAL) plans to expand its services by flying to and from the Clark International Airport by the end of the year.

The flag carrier is eyeing to mount more flights to East Asian Countries from Clark.

PAL will be launching flights from Clark to South Korea’s Incheon (daily) and Busan (weekly) on November 11, as well as flights from Clark to Hong Kong.

PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said that PAL operations in Clark will further boost the local economy in Central Luzon.

“We are happy to mount international flights out of the Clark International Airport, which will help bring greater flows of tourists and economic activities to Central Luzon and offer the convenience of nonstop flights to Hong Kong, Seoul and Busan for passengers residing in the northern parts of the Philippines,” Ng said in a statement.

PAL would offer business and economy class seats on these East Asian flights using an Airbus A321CEO.

