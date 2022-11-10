MoHRE detects 2,973 cases of non-compliance with salary payment

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has ramped up its inspection visits to private companies across the emirates.

Since January, the department had conducted more than 485,000 inspections with six related government agencies.

The inspections detected 26,104 cases of violation of the Labour Relations Law and its executive regulations. Legal actions were taken against the violating entities and relevant fines were imposed.

Most of these violations included 2,973 cases of non-compliance with payment of wages – which were referred to the Public Prosecution.

There were also 178 cases where employers held back workers’ passports—of which, 132 were settled and passports returned to workers.

Meanwhile, 30 other cases involved workers signing fake documents of having received their wages and incorrect data entered the Wage Protection System (WPS) to circumvent the provisions.

The ministry imposed administrative fines on 22,087 cases of non-compliance with the procedures for issuing work permit contracts and facilities that do not practice their licensed activities; 21 cases of practicing activities of coordination and of employment agencies without the requisite license; and 14 cases of non-compliance with the approved standards of labor accommodations.

Mohsen Al Nassi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said, “The Ministry attaches great importance to strengthen the supervisory mechanisms and inspections of private sector facilities and raising their awareness on the implementation of the Labour Relations Law and its executive resolutions.”

“The inspection visits are based on transparency and impartiality by the ministry’s inspectors, who have a deep understanding of the laws regulating labor relations and the executive regulations, especially in terms of the rights and duties of employers as well as the workers. Their visits build awareness on the importance of compliance with the legislations by both parties and link the impact of the labor inspection to achieving the sustainable development goals.”