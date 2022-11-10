Man arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles III, Camilla

A 23-year-old Briton was arrested after throwing eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they walked in Northern England.

The couple was on their way into York when the incident happened.

Videos posted online show that several eggs were hurled at King Charles, but no one was hit.

Police officers immediately grappled the man in the crowd barrier.

“This country was built on the blood of slaves” the man shouted according to Britain’s PA news agency report.

Some members of the crowd tried to drown the man’s voice by saying ‘shame on you’ and ‘God Save The King’.

The police said that the 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense.

Charles and Camilla were travelling to many parts of the United Kingdom to mark the reign of Charles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.