LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid crowns 7-year-old Syrian girl as Arab Reading Champion for 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has crowned a 7-year-old Syrian girl as the Arab Reading Champion for 2022.

Sham Al Bakoor, 7, bested 22.27 million participants who hail from 44 countries.

Meanwhile, Mokhtar Gazoulit school from Morocco bagged ‘The Best School Award’ and Nour Al Jabbour from Jordan took home ‘The Outstanding Supervisor Award’.

The year’s edition of the Arab Reading Challenge is dubbed as the biggest in its history, with AED1 million for the Best School, AED500,000 for the first champion, AED300,000 for the Outstanding Supervisor, AED100,000 for the Community Champion.

Watch the awarding ceremony below: