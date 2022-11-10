Latest News

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid crowns 7-year-old Syrian girl as Arab Reading Champion for 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has crowned a 7-year-old Syrian girl as the Arab Reading Champion for 2022.

Sham Al Bakoor, 7, bested 22.27 million participants who hail from 44 countries.

Meanwhile, Mokhtar Gazoulit school from Morocco bagged ‘The Best School Award’ and Nour Al Jabbour from Jordan took home ‘The Outstanding Supervisor Award’.

The year’s edition of the Arab Reading Challenge is dubbed as the biggest in its history, with AED1 million for the Best School, AED500,000 for the first champion, AED300,000 for the Outstanding Supervisor, AED100,000 for the Community Champion.

Watch the awarding ceremony below:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

giving dirhams

MoHRE detects 2,973 cases of non-compliance with salary payment

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 at 5.56.01 PM

UAE makes ‘unemployment insurance’ coverage mandatory starting January 2023

4 hours ago
FIREWORKS AT GLOBAL VILLAGE

Tickets for UAE’s 51st National Day now on sale at AED200

9 hours ago
149350773 3912012398821589 1283435851888476455 n

PAL to start operations at Clark International Airport

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button