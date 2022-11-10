Latest News

Land development work at PH’s soon-to-be largest airport now 42% complete

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that 42 percent of the civil works at the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) have been completed.

San Miguel Aerocity Inc. (SMAI) plans to finish development work for the 1,693-hectare site before the end of 2024 to meet the opening target by 2027, the DOTr said.

“Land development works are now at 42 percent completion. The target full completion of land development is December 2024,” the DOTR said.

“Actual construction will commence right after that. The target completion is in 2027, which is the target start of airport operations,” the DOTr said.

Secretary Jaime Bautista personally went to the NMIA and checked on the civil works being carried out by San Miguel Corp.

The NMIA is expected to generate 1 million jobs and attract foreign investments. It will also be able to accommodate 35 million passengers per year.

“We plan to invite as many private sector participants in our infrastructure projects, such as the privatization of EDSA carousel, operation of our seaports, privatization of 10 provincial airports, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project and many more,” Bautista said.

