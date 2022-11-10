Filipina entrepreneur honored as an Exemplary Woman in the UAE

A Dubai-based Filipina entrepreneur has been awarded for her exemplary contributions in the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, honoured Maria Elena Murphy, the Culture And Arts Award winner of the 18th cycle of the Emirates Women Award.

“I’m offering it to the Filipino women in the UAE and all Filipino women from across the globe. I am really happy and thrilled because it’s not only for me but I represent the whole Filipino community. We are representing ourselves to the worlds,” said Murphy in an interview with The Filipino Times.

The Dubai Quality Group is a non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Economy under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai Quality Group was established in 1994 to develop and promote Excellence in UAE.

The Dubai Quality Group launched the Emirates Women Award in the year 2003. The Award recognizes and appreciates women in the UAE, both nationals and expatriates, for their outstanding achievements and contribution to the country.

“I am humbled to be a recipient of the “Emirates Women Award 2022”. Congratulations to my fellow Awardees who were honored by this prestigious award with me. Thank you… Shukran Dubai Quality Group and salute to the visionary leaders of the UAE!,” said Murphy in a social media post.

Murphy is behind a philanthropic global initiative called “Tech World of Good” which envisions to promote technology as an enabler for financial inclusion.

“I created and established the above initiative with international partners in tech the industry to fulfill this mission together. It aims to bridge the digital divide or technology Knowledge-gap in our society by building a robust platform for providing practical and useful tech education to the international business community and the economically unprivileged sections of our society,” said Murphy.

Through the initiative, Murphy is influencing tech companies to embed Corporate Social Responsibility in their business framework.

Currently there are two exclusive ongoing projects driven by this initiative, the platform www.techkogo.com and Web3 CEOs Roundtable wherein 12 CEOs are having individual sessions in partnership with BSV Blockchain Foundation.

Murphy encouraged other Filipinos in the Middle East to continue being our country’s ambassador to the world.

“Be out there with the international communities, with international relations around the world, representing our own country adapting to their future without losing your own culture,” said Murphy.

She believes that promoting our culture while preserving our own identity as a Filipinos goes hand in hand.

“Just be humble and have faith in God because your faith defines who you are and how you behave,how you treat people and the way our actions are. Appreciate every single blessing that is coming to you and irrespective of your status in the society you can be a leader, you can achieve, irrespective kahit pa housemaid ka, irrespective of who you are let that not stop you. Let is be the reference of your present life,” said Murphy.

Muphy was also awarded the International Award of Global Excellence in 2021.