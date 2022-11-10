Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific’s 11.11 Seat Sale offers Dubai-Manila tickets for only AED 1 base fare

Cebu Pacific, the largest low-cost airline in the Philippines, is making your wish to go home to the Philippines come true with its 11.11 Celebreunion Promo.

Overseas Filipinos in Dubai who wish to travel to Manila can purchase their tickets for as low as AED 1 (one-way base fare) starting this November 11.

This is Cebu Pacific’s way of helping overseas Filipinos reunite and celebrate with their families starting February 1 to October 31, 2023.

Don’t miss this affordable deal, book your tickets for this year’s 11.11 seat sale at www.cebupacificair.com/

With the easing of travel restrictions in and out of the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has ramped up its international routes. From their 10x weekly flights, they are now offering 14 Manila-Dubai flights weekly starting last October.

Cebu Pacific has also recently celebrated their 9 years of Dubai-Manila route and has serviced has flown over 1.6 million passengers between Manila and Dubai since October 2013.

