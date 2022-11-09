Filipino influencers in UAE share their personal mindsets on how to start saving

A panel discussion titled “PAANO BA AKO MAG-START MAG-IPON? Start Saving So You Can Start Investing” during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) revealed how some of the Filipino influencers in the UAE save and what are their thoughts on investing.

Moderated by Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media, the panel included Dan Lester Dabon, a Multi-Awarded Healthcare Professional, Jay Adrian Tolentino, a Financial Coach, Mico Banua, a Food Guide & Blogger, and Em Serrano, a Food and Lifestyle Blogger.

Dan Lester Dabon shared that throughout his journey as an OFW, he was always encouraged by the hardships that he went through since childhood.

He shared that his investments are all products of the habit of saving and forward thinking.

“You have to think forward lalo na sa mga risks kung ano na yung mga mangyayari,” said Dabon.

Dabon also encouraged viewers to invest in one’s skills and knowledge which can help them earn more, save and invest more.

For Jay Tolentino, any one who is interested in saving or investing must first know what is their purpose.

“It’s a deep questioning in yourself why you’re doing this and who are you doing it for?,” said Tolentino.

“When I meet people, I have to sit down and really ask why they want to invest in this money. Is it an investment of love or is it an economical investment? ‘Pag hindi clear sa’yo ang purpose, there are tendencies na when something new comes around with higher earning, you will withdraw your investment. It’s really important for you to know your why and identify your purpose,” said Tolentino.

For Food and lifestyle blogger Em Serrano shared that she realized the value during the pandemic.

“Doon ko na realize ang importance ng savings kasi ang school po ang unang nagsare, so 6 months wala kaming sweldo noon,” shared Serrano.

Serrano said that she is also a firm believer of the concept of value for money and moderation.

“Pag nagba-blog ako, pag may mura, doon tayo bumili. Para yung sobra, pwede mo pang maitabi. Okay lang gumastos sa pagkain pero wag masyado sa material things. Kung may bagong labas na cellphone, mas gugustuhin ko syang i-save sa bangko para may pang-invest ako sa business,” said Serrano.

Similarly, Mico Banua shared that it’s all a matter of goal-setting.

“Know your goal. Bakit ka mag-i-invest. Kapag hindi kasi strong yung purpose mo, walang value yung gagawin mo. Masasayang lang ‘yung pera mo. So for me, it’s important na mag goal set ka,” said Banua.

Banua shared that as a freelancer, he uses this to motivate himself to grow his earnings at the end of every month.

“I always set a goal. For the first week of the month, I check my clients and may specific goal dapat. Hindi ka magiging complacent. My initial goal is dapat ma-compensate yung sahod ko, pero habang tumatagal, dapat nag-i-increase na rin yung target, gradually,” said Banua.

He encouraged the audience to compete with oneself in achieving more.

The discussion ended with their key takeaway being having a clear vision of what or how much you want to save and knowing why or to whom are you saving for.