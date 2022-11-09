Visa validity at UAE free zones shortened to two years— report

The validity of UAE free zone visas have been shortened to two years, according to a Khaleej Times report.

Free zones used to allow visa holders to stay for three years, but visas issued on the mainland now have a two-year validity, as per typing centre agents and business setup consultants. They said that free zone authorities have sent messages to clients, announcing the change.

A report of Fragomen, a leading immigration services firm, last October also carried the same update: “This stems from the recent amendment of immigration regulations which reduced UAE residence permit validity to two years maximum, matching the mainland’s current two-year maximum validity. However, there are other factors that may affect permit duration, including visa category or the applicant’s age,” the firm stated.

“Dependent family members will typically be issued a permit with corresponding validity to the principal applicant’s permit. Upon completing the UAE immigration process, foreign nationals will also be issued an Emirates Identity Card with matching validity to the residence permit,” it added.

Free zones in the UAE provide foreigners with full ownership of companies. Because of their unique set of regulations and norms, these areas offer foreign businesses a great deal of flexibility.

The UAE’s sweeping visa and entry reforms that enabled the introduction of a Green Visa for skilled workers, freelancers, and investors took effect on October 3. The self-sponsored five-year residency program offers several advantages aimed at retaining the UAE’s finest talent.