Tricycle driver wins P188.4M super lotto jackpot

A tricycle driver from Guiguinto, Bulacan won the P188.4 million jackpot of the Super Lotto 6/49 which was raffled last October 23, 2022.

The winning numbers according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office were 09-03-19-13-20-29.

The tricycle driver said that he has been betting in the lotto for more than 20 years before winning the jackpot prize.

The driver added that the winning numbers belonged to his mother-in-law’s birthday and date of death.

“Matagal ko nang inaalagaan ang mga numerong ito. Madalas, tumataya ako kapag alam kong malaki na ang jackpot prize. Kaya sa pagkakataong ito, labis po ang tuwa kasi mababago na ang buhay namin,” the winner told PCSO.

So far the lucky winner has no plans yet on what he will do with the money but he will definitely share portions of it.

No winners yet for the P203 million jackpot of Ultra Lotto 6/58. The winning numbers last Tuesday were 18-05-49-02-53-48.

No one also won the Lotto 6/49 draw with the winning combination of 49-07-41-10-15-25.

Two winners managed to get the P24 million jackpot in the 6/42 draw with the combination of 09-06-29-07-05-19,