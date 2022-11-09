Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tricycle driver wins P188.4M super lotto jackpot

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles (right) on Tuesday (Nov. 8, 2022) hands over the check worth over PHP188.4 million to the winner of the Oct. 23, 2022 Super Lotto 6/49 draw. The claimant said he has been playing PCSO Lotto games and trying his luck for over 20 years. (Photo courtesy of PCSO)

A tricycle driver from Guiguinto, Bulacan won the P188.4 million jackpot of the Super Lotto 6/49 which was raffled last October 23, 2022. 

The winning numbers according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office were 09-03-19-13-20-29.

The tricycle driver said that he has been betting in the lotto for more than 20 years before winning the jackpot prize. 

The driver added that the winning numbers belonged to his mother-in-law’s birthday and date of death. 

“Matagal ko nang inaalagaan ang mga numerong ito. Madalas, tumataya ako kapag alam kong malaki na ang jackpot prize. Kaya sa pagkakataong ito, labis po ang tuwa kasi mababago na ang buhay namin,” the winner told PCSO. 

So far the lucky winner has no plans yet on what he will do with the money but he will definitely share portions of it. 

No winners yet for the P203 million jackpot of Ultra Lotto 6/58. The winning numbers last Tuesday were 18-05-49-02-53-48.

No one also won the Lotto 6/49 draw with the winning combination of 49-07-41-10-15-25.

Two winners managed to get the P24 million jackpot in the 6/42 draw with the combination of 09-06-29-07-05-19,

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 11 09 at 12.50.35 PM

Carla Abellana opens up about happenings in her life, still believes in love 

16 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 at 11.24.13 AM

Professionals share tips on how you can accelerate your career to the next level

23 mins ago
ramadan123

Ramadan dates for 2023 predicted

2 hours ago
gavel hammer court

Dubai authorities fine company director Dh400,000 for employing 7 illegal workers

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button