Learn tips on how you can become your own boss from 3 Pinay businesswomen in UAE

Three inspirational women in the United Arab Emirates shared their most-valued tips on how one can grow their business in the UAE.

Moderated by Vince Ang, a panel discussion during the PPIE featured experienced titled “BE YOUR OWN BOSS: Ultimate Guide to GROW Your Own Business in the UAE from Choosing Your Business and Legal Steps” featured three Pinay businesswomen who triumphed even amidst the pandemic.

Aisha Madanay, Saloon Owner of Aladdin Group of Saloons shared that valuing her people is what keeps her business growing. This principle, according to Madanay, has helped her bounced back after the lockdown.

She also emphasized the value of having a financial backup or contingency funds to make sure the business keeps running regardless of any unforeseen circumstances.

“Kailangan talaga may financial backup. We should not forget in business na that having financial spare is necessary. We have 20 branches that we needed to close that time (during the pancemid). We have a lot of families waiting for their salary. Hindi namin sila pwedeng pabayaan so we need to give financial support pag mga ganyang sitwasyon,” said Madanay.

She also advised that aspiring business owners should also always “overcome whatever the problem is.”

Dr. Marjorie Nazaret, Principal of Al Alfiah Filipino Private School, relayed that another secret to success is knowing your line of business. Nazaret shared the value seeking for guidance and help from experts of your chosen field.

“I do understand education kaya I know what the Filipino children should get as a parent. Business wise, marami akong kinaing bigas for me to understand what business is all about. Ito yung nagba-balance sa school, sa business. Ang sa akin, makikita ko na though I know how to run a school, need ko to know more about the operations. I know na kailangan ko ng advise, consultation sa mga taong who have been running schools. What’s important for me is the learning that their children are getting. Naniwala ako na as an educational institution, I want to do be able to give the best. Malaking bagay na for me kapag alam kong nagkaroon ng malaking impact for that child to be a better person,” said Nazaret.

Malou Prado, CEO & Owner – MPQ Travel & Tourism LLC shared that her willingness to do what it takes to market her business became a starting point in her business venture.

“Alam kong mahirap maghanap ng trabaho noon. So I did my best. Ginawa ko lahat ng pinag-utos nya, pinatunayan ko na I can bring business to him. Mga visit visa, mga exit, visa changing and ticketing. Na kahit wala akong prior expeience, nagawa ko siyang i-market,” said Prado.

Prado successfully kept her business running and even managed to open a new branch in Manila despite the long travel restrictions. To grow her business, she shifted their offered services and managed to earn more.

“Mas triple pa nga yung income. You just have to adopt kung ano yung demand. Walang flights, pero may repatriation and its in line with my business,” said Prado.

To conclude, Ang said that an aspiring business owner should be diligent in finding the right business which works for them.

“Hindi naman lahat ng successful na tao ngayon, nagstart sa gusto nilang business. You have to try and try again until you find your niche,” said Ang.