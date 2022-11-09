Top 10 reasons why Philippine real estate is a solid investment in the Philippines

With 50 years of solid background in the real estate industry in the Philippines, it comes with no wonder that Federal Land has seen how properties in the Philippines have evolved and continuously grow.

During the 8th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), Federal Land has listed down the top 10 reasons why purchasing real estates remain as a top investment option for Overseas Filipinos around the world.

Represented by their International Business Development Division Head, Nina Urquiaga-Chua, Federal Land has broken down the main key factors of what makes Philippine properties a solid investments which expands from location, economic growth, and our culture.

STRATEGIC GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION

The Philippines is strategically positioned in the ASEAN region, making it a perfect seaport or trading hub with other countries globally.

“Aside from being highly competitive in the ASEAN region, with its vast archipelago of 7,107 islands, the Philippines still has a lot of areas for development. Developers continue to build residential, offices, commercial buildings, township, estate, and even resorts outside Metro Manila which eventually flourish into an exciting community. These include: Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Laguna, Tagaytay,” said Chua.

2. CONSISTENT ECONOMIC GROWTH

Chua highlighted that despite the pandemic, the Philippines remains stable compared to other countries.

“Despite the global economic crisis, we have still achieved economic growth, following the relaxation of the Covid 19 mobility restrictions in the country including the vaccination program from the government and private sectors,” said Chua.

This year, several global financial institutions considers our country as a nation which remains with the fastest growing economy in Asean 5.

3. MORE PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE & BETTER CONNECTIVITY

“We have more new public infrastructure projects in Metro Manila and connectivity in the country. Of course, you know that a country’s economy is growing when we are seeing developments such as roads, bridges, railway system. Hence, it attracts more multinational investors and definitely this will increase the demand for real estate and rental of properties especially in the areas near these infrastructure projects,” said Chua.

4. ROBUST DEMAND IN REAL ESTATE MARKET

Chua continued by sharing that despite an evident decline for real estate during the lockdown in 2020 and early 2021, the interest in buying properties have shifted.

“Now that we have officially resumed face to face work and classes, nag increase ang inquires natin for real estate projects near offices and schools,” said Chua.

5. HIGH PROPERTY APPRECIATION AND RENTAL YIELD

An important point that Chua highlighted during her talk is the fact the the value of real estate prices remained interestingly the same or even higher amidst the lockdowns “but never depreciated.”

“For this year, we are happy to share with you that real estate prices on pre-selling have increased per quarter by 9.9% for the midscale category and 8% for the luxury category,” said Chua.

6. NEW TOWNSHIPS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS

One top reason why OFWs are opting to buy real estate properties now is because they are being offered with lots of payment options making their purchase easy.

“Before, when you want to invest in real estate, prepare at least 20% from the TCP or Total Contract Price based on the payment term, for a pre-selling property or mga condos which are not ready for turnover yet, but now, we, in, Federal Land, we offer friendly payment terms,” said Chua.

“You can even secure a unit with reservation deposit for as low as AED 1,600 Dirham or Php25,000,” she added.

Federal Land offers cash discounts of up to 30%. This is potentially the reason why investing is made easier compared to 2019 or earlier years.

7. PERFECT PLACE TO WORK, LIVE AND PLAY

“Of couse, if maraming expats who love to visit at mag lease ng long term sa Philippines or even live here sa bansa natin, that will drive the demand for rental or purchase for properties. So may effect yan satin economically,” said Chua.

8. OUR PEOPLE AND CULTURE

Our warm welcome to guests and our rich culture as a nation also add into the many reasons why properties in PH attracts OFW investors and even foreign nationals.

“Investing in the Philippines, especially for foreign nationals, will be easy because of the following:

•We have an English-speaking community.

•We are intelligent and highly-skilled.

•We are hospitable and have a positive attitude.

•We are highly-resilient and hardworking.

9. LOW COST OF LIVING VS. OTHER COUNTRIES

“The Philippines ranks no. 50 globally this year in the cost of living; with the peso devaluation, foreign currency purchasing power is higher and can easily support a wealthy lifestyle here,” said Chua.

10. BEST RETIREMENT DESTINATION

We know for a fact that Philippines is a good retirement destination for Filipinos or non-Filipinos because of the relaxed environment with 7,107 islands to visit, the low cost of living and the gentle and warm attitude of Filipinos.

“Federal Land, is an example of a Philippine real estate developer who has mastered the development of townships and master-planned communities in prime locations. We have an extensive project network with numerous residential properties. We have townships or integrated communities of residential, commercial and office developments: We have properties located in Manila, Makati, Pasay, Cebu, Marikina, Quezon City, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Ortigas, BGC and Cavite,” said Chua.

Another edge of Federal Land is its accessibility to roads and near ongoing and completed Gov’t infrastructure projects which will make it more valuable for you. Because whether it is for dwelling, you will enjoy your everyday living because everything you need is readily available. Schools, hospitals, places of worship, malls.

You can learn more about their products here: https://www.federallandph.info/