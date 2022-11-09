The Kabayan Power: Top professionals share how and why Filipinos are in-demand in the UAE

Filipinos make up the third biggest population of expatriates in the United Arab Emirates. It is estimated that the number of Pinoys in Dubai alone is more or less half a million.
During this year’s PPIE, a panel discussion on the Kabayan Power: Top Qualities that Make Filipinos In-Demand in the UAE was held featuring heads of Filipino professional organizations in the country.
Moderated by Chief Operating Office (COO) Vince Ang, the discussion talked about the ways Filipinos in the Middle East can dominate their workplaces and how they can individually utilize their power to start investing.
Chairman of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Dubai) Lyndon Magsino shared during the discussion his 3 C’s of success which are: (1) Communication, (2) Confidence, and (3) Collaboration.
“How to be successful in your chosen field: First is communication, it is very important that you have to have communication skills to be able to convey your message clearly to your direct reports, to your line managers, to your peers. Next is confidence, confidence comes from people, experience, and learning. Never stop learning. Collaboration for me is building relationships. A lot of people are getting into the corporate politics, try to avoid that,” said Magsino.
Meanwhile, Director for Membership Development of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter, Engr. Puffy Niedo, shared how having a backbone organization or a supportive community can help unleash the real power or potential of Filipinos, especially those who are aspiring Engineers.