‘The Crown’ Season 5 released on Netflix, expected to focus on Prince Charles-Princess Diana’s marriage

Fans of historical drama ‘The Crown’ are celebrating the arrival of its fifth season on Netflix.

The new season is full of new faces, new plot twists, and some surprises that fans weren’t expecting.

As ‘The Crown’ enters the 1990s, Olivia Colman will be replaced by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip.

The fifth season is expected to focus on the collapse of the Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship, portrayed by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

Diana’s Panorama interview and the ‘tampongate’ scandal are expected to be featured, prompting outrage and criticism from many of the show’s critics.

The show has also been the target of criticism from royal fans who have called for it to come with a disclaimer saying it is a work of fiction.

The show started airing in 2016 and has already accumulated a huge fan following. The show’s plot follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II during her reign and focuses on her relationships with her husband Prince Philip, family, and the people of the country.

The show has been critically acclaimed and is seen as a modern classic.