Suspected rocket debris with Chinese flag found in Occidental Mindoro 

Staff Report2 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of PCG Station Mamburao)

Local fishermen found a rocket debris bearing a Chinese flag in waters off Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro this week.

Calintaan MDRRMO head Joven Gequinana said that two debris parts of the rocket were found in Calintaan waters on November 7.  The two pieces of debris have been towed to the shore of Barangay Poblacion.

Local officials, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police are discussing the matter and what to do next with the debris. 

Last July, another debris from a rocket made byChina landed in Philippine waters in an uncontrolled re-entry, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said.

PhilSA also  advised the public to be on the lookout for falling rocket debris following the October 31 launch of a new space rocket launched from Hainan island. 

Authorities also urged the public to be careful and not touch the debris they might find floating in the sea. 

