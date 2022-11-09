Savings vs. Investment: Seasoned investors share their ideas on the perks of saving and investing

One of the primary questions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) when starting to make sure that their hard earned money don’t go to waste is whether they should save or invest any extra of their income.

Experts during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) shared during a panel discussion the difference between saving and investing and relayed their personal experiences which can help OFWs to either choose one or do both.

The talk titled ‘SAVINGS vs. INVESTMENT: Huwag Sayangin Ang Pinagtrabahuhan. Maging Wais Sa Perang Pinaghirapan!’ was moderated by General Manager of New Perspective Media, Vince Ang.

Among the panelists were Agnes Marelid, Owner and Founder of Mid Night Sun MNS Corp and Honey Rivera, Marketing Specialist of Motor Mazad.

Speaking in front of the audience, Agnes shared that if there’s a headline for her current life status, it is the fact that she is now able to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

“Nagbunga na, yun ang bago kong headline ngayon. We started in 2012 and we are already renting out those properties. I’m a living testament na investment in real estate really work,” said Marelid.

Meanwhile, Rivera shared that her journey in the real estate began with her childhood dream of owning a hotel.

“I started with staycation business so when I invested in a property and when it was going so well, my friends and clients in Australia and Hong kong wanted me to manage their properties.

Ang said that both types of properties for rent have really good justification. He asked both the panelists how can one start saving or investing.

Marelid said that it is a matter of knowing which works for you.

“First of all, we need to differentiate saving from investment. Nung maliliit pa tayo diba, mayroon tayong alkansya o piggy bank. So were always encouraged to save para pag kailangan mo, meron kang pera. We always think na when it’s savings, automatically it’s in the bank. And in investment, it’s always about buying something. And you expect that something to grow or to multiply or to give you income,” explained Marelid.

The best way according to Marelid is to set your finances straight is getting into the habit of saving.

“You set from the early age ways of thinking about savings. You can also save for investments. There is no big difference kasi yung parang nilaan mo pwede mo ring gamitin for investment later,” said Marelid.”

She shared that her first investment in 2012 is now earning and is her source of passive income.

“My first investment in real estate in the Philippines was through Ayala Land, a unit in Zecoya which I purchased in 2012. That is our very first real estate investment,” said Marelid.

She also highlighted the importance of finding a trustworthy broker, especially if you are an OFW living far away from the Philippines. Marelid shared that she is thankful to her broker for guiding her as to which investment she should go for first.

“You have to create that personal relationship with your adviser,” said Marelid.

In her experience, her broker recommended a ready-for-occupancy property and was able to find tenants for her unit within 6 months, allowing her to go worry-free and earn monthly quickly.

“RFO na yung unit and within 6 months, Napa-air bib ko na sya. I’m not advising na its not get rich quick. Pero in my experience, in 6 months, kumita na ako,” said Marelid.

For her part, Rivera shared that her desire to own a property began in 2013, a year after she was renting a property.

“I was hesitant to invest before. But in 2013, I realized that it was a mistake because of the annual property valuation. Kasi the year after, the property’s value increased already. That was the start. ,” said Rivera.

Rivera admitted that she is not the type of person who saves money. For her, investing now is the only way to get the benefits of real estate.

“Im not really a ‘saving’ person because there is no right time for investing. In saving, the money that you are keeping does not have a guarantee that it will still be in tact. There will come a time wherein you’ll be forced to use that money. Not unlike if you started investing in a property, you have the obligation to be responsible because you have that monthly mortgage that you need to pay,” said Rivera.

Marelid agreed with Rivera and said that “not all of us are gifted to be savers.”

“I live for a while in Sweden and I was married to a very frugal Swede. Talagang tinuruan nya ako na don’t buy something you don’t need. Just because you want it, honest mean you have to have it. Parang na-institutionalize ako sa Sweden na you don’t have to have the most expensive things in the world. There could be other things have a better life in the future,” said Marelid.

She personally revealed giving up designer bags for the sake of investing in a property.

“For example, yung binili namin sa Ayala, yung first unit namin, pinaghirapan ko yan sa Sweden. Marami akong ginive-up na Louis Vuitton bags na ‘yan. Marami akong ginive-up na trips around the world, just to be able to pay for a downpayment for that,” said Marelid.

Now, Marelid enjoys being the head of her company Mid Night Sun MNS Corp which works on offering the best real estate option or leasing of both premium and affordable properties in the Philippines.

Rivera, who now handles several properties said as a top for first time investors that they should first look for the location and amenities

“Because you know, the people who wants to stay there they want to liv the life with the same location that where they are staying. But for me, in that time when I was looking for the location. It was the target audience,” said Rivera.

She said it’s important to put your shoes in the position of your clients. Do you wish purchase for your family, is your target markets couples or will you use it purely for business?

Rivera said that it is for that reason that she first invested in a family home.

Ang commended Rivera’s tip saying that the unit being offered as a passive income should not cater to the unit owner but to his or her target market.

“Aminado tayo dyan. Minsan nag-iisip taro ng business ang naiisp pa lang nating customer yung sarili natin. Kung ano lang yung gusto mo pero hindi mo na-isip yung target mong customer,” said Ang.

The two concluded the discussion by reminding the viewers of the perks of knowing how to save and invest as soon as possible.