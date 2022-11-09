Remulla denies Duterte’s link in Percy Lapid slay 

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that he is seeing no other bigger mastermind than suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“We don’t see anyone else,” Remulla told reporters when he was asked if there could be someone bigger than Bantag who may have motives to kill Lapid.

Lapid was a staunch critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte and President Bongbong Marcos. He was killed on October 3 inside his vehicle.

Remulla also dismissed the possibility of the involvement of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the killing of Lapid.

“We cannot bring it to that level. That’s political. That’s already the political level. We’re not concerned about politics. We’re concerned about the crimes,” Remulla said.

“From what we have it starts there. We still haven’t seen anyone else. We just follow the money and we just follow the evidence. It’s hard to speculate,” Remulla said.

The National Bureau of Investigation said that it is not ruling the possibility of other masterminds.

“We are not discounting the possibility that aside from Director General Bantag, others can be implicated in this case,” the NBI said.

“We have to understand that Director General Bantag himself has the rank of undersecretary. It is only logical that there is someone higher than him,” NBI supervising agent Eugene Javier added.