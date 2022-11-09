Ramadan dates for 2023 predicted

The latest astronomical calculations show that there is only 135 days left before the holy month of Ramadan – the month of fasting and spiritual detox.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the expected that Ramadan will begin on March 23, 2023, and last for 29 days.

This means that based on the foresight, the holy month will fall on March 23 (Thursday) and ends on April 20. (Thursday).