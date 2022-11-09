Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ramadan dates for 2023 predicted

The latest astronomical calculations show that there is only 135 days left before the holy month of Ramadan – the month of fasting and spiritual detox.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the expected that Ramadan will begin on March 23, 2023, and last for 29 days.

This means that based on the foresight, the holy month will fall on March 23 (Thursday) and ends on April 20. (Thursday).

Computing the fasting hours, the total will reach approximately 14 hours, and vary about 40 minutes from the beginning of the month to the end.

Al Jarwan clarified that the new crescent moon of Ramadan will be seen on Tuesday, March 21 at 21:23 pm.

While the Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21.

