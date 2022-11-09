Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Professionals share tips on how you can accelerate your career to the next level

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 mins ago

The eight edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) has not only showcased investment options for Overseas Filipino workers but also helped them start investing in their personal growth.

In an interactive session, members of the Fil-HR shared tips on how you can accelerate your career. President of Fil-HR Felicito Hernandez and ACC-ICF Credentialed Coach Josephine Dela Paz shared the GROW Model: Goals, Reality, Options and Will.

Through a quiz, they asked the participants to determine their strengths and identify the things that hinders them from achieving their goals.

“The first step is for you to determine your Goal,” said Hernandez. “What will you commit do start doing now?,” he asked the audience.

The next steps are being aware of one’s reality and listing down the options which can help you attain it.

“By deeply understanding who you are what you want to do have or be, you will be closer to attaining your goals,” said Hernandez.

Screen Shot 2022 11 09 at 11.12.59 AM

For her part, Dela Paz recommended narrowing down the ways which can help in achieving the said goals.

“Pili ka ng dalawa that will bring you most impact and focus your energy, time and money on them,” said Dela Paz.

The last step is having the will to attain that goal. They highlighted the fact that it all start with having the right mindset.

Hernandez encouraged the attendees by saying that “you can have anything you want if you are willing to give up the belief that you can’t have it.”

Dela Paz also advise OFWs to take action by following a plan.

“The action planning is also important. A plan without an action is… “

Their final tip to OFWs, “Write down your goal. You are the best person to judge your key strengths and do something that makes you feel fulfilled.”

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 11 09 at 12.50.35 PM

Carla Abellana opens up about happenings in her life, still believes in love 

1 min ago
ramadan123

Ramadan dates for 2023 predicted

1 hour ago
gavel hammer court

Dubai authorities fine company director Dh400,000 for employing 7 illegal workers

2 hours ago
debris2

Suspected rocket debris with Chinese flag found in Occidental Mindoro 

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button