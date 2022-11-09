Professionals share tips on how you can accelerate your career to the next level

The eight edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) has not only showcased investment options for Overseas Filipino workers but also helped them start investing in their personal growth.

In an interactive session, members of the Fil-HR shared tips on how you can accelerate your career. President of Fil-HR Felicito Hernandez and ACC-ICF Credentialed Coach Josephine Dela Paz shared the GROW Model: Goals, Reality, Options and Will.

Through a quiz, they asked the participants to determine their strengths and identify the things that hinders them from achieving their goals.

“The first step is for you to determine your Goal,” said Hernandez. “What will you commit do start doing now?,” he asked the audience.

The next steps are being aware of one’s reality and listing down the options which can help you attain it.

“By deeply understanding who you are what you want to do have or be, you will be closer to attaining your goals,” said Hernandez.

For her part, Dela Paz recommended narrowing down the ways which can help in achieving the said goals.

“Pili ka ng dalawa that will bring you most impact and focus your energy, time and money on them,” said Dela Paz.

The last step is having the will to attain that goal. They highlighted the fact that it all start with having the right mindset.

Hernandez encouraged the attendees by saying that “you can have anything you want if you are willing to give up the belief that you can’t have it.”

Dela Paz also advise OFWs to take action by following a plan.

“The action planning is also important. A plan without an action is… “

Their final tip to OFWs, “Write down your goal. You are the best person to judge your key strengths and do something that makes you feel fulfilled.”