PPIE: Experts share in-demand real estate communities in Visayas and Mindanao

Real estate experts compare and contrast the demand of owning properties in booming communities outside of Metro Manila. Contrary to popular belief that real estate is only profitable when bought in Metro Manila, communities in Visayas and Mindanao are increasingly gaining demand with opportunities of becoming tourist rest houses or OFW vacation homes.

In a panel discussion titled “VIZMIN REIMAGINED: Top Emerging Real Estate Communities in Visayas and Mindanao” during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), seasoned experts in the real estate industry identified the in-demand real estate communities that are a great starting point for first-time investors.

Facilitated by New Perspective Media Group COO and General Manager, Vince Ang, the discussion featured top individuals from major game player developers in the Philippines including Manny Arbues of Ayala Land, Chiara dela Paz of DoubleDragon Properties Corporation, and Niña Chua of Federal Land.

“All of us have that aspiration pero hindi lahat sa atin kayang bumili ng house and lot or condo unit. Kaya yung mga buyers natin they start with what they can,” said Arbues.

He shared that regardless of location, home buyers have their own purchasing motivations.

“Minsan yun yung cohice nila because its close to their heart. Doon sila lumaki sa area na yun, familiar sila doon, alam nila yung paikot-ikot. So, doon sila bumibili at habang hindi pa sila nakatira doon gusto nila parentahan. Ang kinukuha nila ay RFO, it’s very salesable because its located between an estate of Ayala Land. Malapit sa Ayala, maraming restauraunts. Common ang vision na titirhan ko yan or papaupahan ko as passive income,” said Arbues.

Niña Chua of Federal Land shared that they take pride in thier world-class properry development in Cebu, Marco Polo which is one of the in-demand properties in the area.

“All these projects are near accessible roads and near ongoing and completed Gov’t infrastructure projects which will make it more valuable for you. Because whether it is for dwelling, you will enjoy your everyday living because everything you need is readily available. Schools, hospitals, places of worship, malls,” said Chua.

For her part Chiara dela Paz of DoubleDragon Properties Corporation highlighted several of their residential units which included the in-demand Hotel 101 which allows its residents to use any other Hotel 101 locations which will later on included Japan.

“The Hotel 101 also allows unit owners to have a monthly pay out of their earning,” said dela Paz.

Currently, developments in Cebu, Davao and other parts of Mindanao are also in the pipeline of some of the above-mentioned developers.