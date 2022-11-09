Philippines seeks to increase salary of Filipino domestic workers in Saudi

Soon, Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia may get a wage increase, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Monday.

This, as the Philippine government seeks a new agreement with Saudi to increase the monthly salary of OFWs, reported Philippines Star.

Saudi Arabia’s Human Resource and Social Development Committee will send a delegation to the Philippines this week to discuss the employement of domestic workers.

DMW Sec. Susan Ople said that the new age limit for foreign domestic workers will not affect the local recruitment industry.

Ople denied that the age limit of 24 would prevent thousands of Filipinos from working abroad. The age limit follows the implementation of the Anti-Human Trafficking Law, which sets the new age limit for female workers abroad.

None of the recruitment agencies raised this as a problem, Ople said.