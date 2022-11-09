Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW falls to death from sixth floor at Auckland construction site

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) fell to his death on a construction site in the Auckland east suburb of St. Johns on Friday afternoon.

Filipino national Michael Noche was believed to have fallen from the sixth or seventh floor of Summerset retirement construction site, according to reports.

The incident happened at about 12:20pm on Friday. At 11:30am and noon, three police cars, an ambulance, and a fire truck arrived at the scene. No further details were provided.

Managing director of Marin Construction Craig Blaikie was quoted by Stuff News saying that an investigation was being carried out. He added that Noche’s family would be supported by the company.

“We are doing our best and wishing the best for Michael’s family and friends, and are continuing to look into different ways we can support them,” Blaikie said.

Tom Tschudin is hoping to raise money for Noche’s family by setting up a donation page. He wants the money to be used to continue to support Noche’s family and cover any funeral costs.

Mikee Santos, co-ordinator of the Union of Migrants, described the incident as an “absolute tragedy”. He warned that the high death rates in New Zealand’s construction industry were still a problem.

“Michael had been in New Zealand for four years, and had just got his residency. He wanted to bring his family here. It’s not just the loss of a father and husband, it’s also the loss of the dream of coming to New Zealand,” he said.

“There’s been an average of two deaths per month in the construction sector. It’s not only appallingly high, but it seems to be increasing,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT meta

Meta laying off 11,000 employees

9 mins ago
OFWS SAUDI

Philippines seeks to increase salary of Filipino domestic workers in Saudi

22 mins ago
STONE123

Baguio City orders shut down of new tourist attraction due to permit, safety measure issues

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 at 11.12.59 AM

HR Coaches share an effective model on how you can accelerate your career

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button