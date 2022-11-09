HR Coaches share an effective model on how you can accelerate your career

Overseas Filipino worker (OFWs) in the UAE were told to believe in the law of attraction to realize their dreams. For example, start a new business, acquire a new house or car, or travel the world on their own terms with the right mindset.

Working in the UAE has its perks such as great pay and excellent benefits, and it is also where OFWs can start building their dreams. But first, OFWs must set their minds to achieving their goals in order to attract them into their lives.

This was one of the biggest takeaways of OFW attendees at Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2022, the largest and longest-running property and investment show in the Middle East, from life and career coaches.

The 8th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) has not only showcased investment options for Overseas Filipino workers but also helped them start investing in their personal growth.

In an interactive session, President of Fil-HR Felicito Hernandez and ACC-ICF Credentialed Coach Josephine Dela Paz shared the GROW Model.

“First you have to ask, ‘What is your purpose?’” said Hernandez.

This will allow them to identify the current state of their lives and how they want them to be different. This process helps OFWs to identify what’s currently keeping them from reaching their goals and creates a greater sense of urgency.

Through a verbal quiz, an exercises used in most personal development programs, they asked the participants to determine their strengths and identify the things that hinder them from achieving their goals.

The coaches stressed the necessity of setting deadlines for the professionals’ final goals, because setting these targets and monitoring progress ensures that the professionals stick to the plan and stay motivated.

While setting deadlines is crucial, they also stressed the importance of setting realistic goals. Coaches need to be aware that professional players often compare themselves to others in their field or their position on the field.

In the end, they encouraged them to set specific goals and choose smart ways how they can achieve their goals

“Pili ka ng dalawa that will bring you the most impact and focus your energy, time and money on them,” said Dela Paz.

Finally, they must have the will to turn their objectives into reality. They explained that many entrepreneurs start a business with big dreams, but they lack the determination to make those dreams come true.