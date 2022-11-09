Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai authorities fine company director Dh400,000 for employing 7 illegal workers

Seven labourers were arrested for staying in the Dubai illegally, working for another sponsor. The director of their company was also fined a hefty Dh 400,000 for hiring them.

In a social media post, the Dubai Public Prosecution stated that “the Dubai Naturalization & Residency Prosecution referred a director of a human resources consulting company to the court on charge of employing foreigner not on his sponsorship and failing to comply with the rules of the sponsorship, as he employed seven violators arrested by the competent authorities.”

 

A fined of Dh400,000 was imposed to the director by the Naturalization and Residency Court.

Similarly, it also imposed a fine of Dh1,000 for each labourer violating the sponsorship rules, followed by deportation, on the charges of working for another sponsor and staying in the country illegally.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

