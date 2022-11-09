Chris Evans is ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 

Captain America actor and Hollywood A-lister Chris Evans is People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. The revelation was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson congratulated Evans who was in a movie set.

“It means a lot coming from a former Sexiest Man Alive,” Evans tells Johnson in the video.

Johnson won the title in 2016 but the actor also made a quick clarification on the statement of Evans.

“I never give the title up….I’m Sexiest Man Alive in perpetuity, which means for life,” he said.

“Let me ask you a question, brother. Am I alive?… Am I still sexy? You bet your sexy mouth I am. We’re sharing it,” Johnson quipped.

Evans succeeds his fellow Marvel movie star Paul Rudd who was named sexiest man last year.