Chief Justice urges OFWs to file complaints vs. erring lawyers 

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo urged overseas Filipino workers to file complaints against lawyers who are soliciting clients and urge them to pursue claims.

Gesmundo said erring lawyers do not have the right to stay in the legal profession.

“If you’ve seen that some of our OFWs and workers are being exploited by these ambulance-chasing lawyers, you are not estopped from filing a complaint with the Court or with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines,” he said in a statement.

“And then we can take action. But we want to make sure that the complainants are ready to provide evidence,” he added.

Gesmundo recently met with officials of the Department of Migrant Workers to discuss how the justice system for OFWs can be improved.

DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina said that lawyers urging OFWs to file claims are real and urgent problems.

The SC chief said that the Court is working with the DMW to reach out to OFWs and their families to ensure that access to justice is available to them.