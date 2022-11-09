Bra thieves arrested, fined AED100,000 in Dubai

Two Asians have been convicted of stealing 40 cartons of bras from a warehouse in Al Quoz. They have been sentenced to three months in prison and fined AED100,000.

The suspects admitted breaking into the warehouse one night and stealing 40 boxes of women’s undergarments.

According to the warehouse owner, one of his employees alerted him that the warehouse was unlocked when he arrived the next day.

The owner then instructed his employee to inspect the place.

A Dubai Police officer reviewed footage on site and on the street with help from a CID team in order to identify and then arrest the suspect.