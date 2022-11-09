Latest News

Bra thieves arrested, fined AED100,000 in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY

Two Asians have been convicted of stealing 40 cartons of bras from a warehouse in Al Quoz. They have been sentenced to three months in prison and fined AED100,000.

The suspects admitted breaking into the warehouse one night and stealing 40 boxes of women’s undergarments.

According to the warehouse owner, one of his employees alerted him that the warehouse was unlocked when he arrived the next day.

The owner then instructed his employee to inspect the place.

A Dubai Police officer reviewed footage on site and on the street with help from a CID team in order to identify and then arrest the suspect.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT meta

Meta laying off 11,000 employees

10 mins ago
OFWS SAUDI

Philippines seeks to increase salary of Filipino domestic workers in Saudi

24 mins ago
lalaki

OFW falls to death from sixth floor at Auckland construction site

54 mins ago
STONE123

Baguio City orders shut down of new tourist attraction due to permit, safety measure issues

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button