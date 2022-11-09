Baguio City orders shut down of new tourist attraction due to permit, safety measure issues

Igorot Stone Kingdom has been closed down due to proper permit and safety measure issues, said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin L. Magalong on Tuesday.

Magalong said the facility was operating without a business permit. The owners were notified of the permit violations months ago, but failed to submit the requirements.

He said the owners “continued to defy cease and desist orders prompting the City Buildings and Architecture Office to file a criminal case for violation of the National Building Code on Nov. 7, 2022.”

Magalong said the tourist attraction poses a danger due to the lack of safety certificates. “We have to be proactive. We can’t wait [for] something bad to happen before we act,” Magalong said.

According to an ongoing assessment being conducted by the Asian Development Bank and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the structure is in a “very high landslide exposure.”

Igorot Stone Kingdom has not yet commented on the closure order.