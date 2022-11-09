Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Baguio City orders shut down of new tourist attraction due to permit, safety measure issues

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Igorot STONE Kingdom

Igorot Stone Kingdom has been closed down due to proper permit and safety measure issues, said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin L. Magalong on Tuesday.

Magalong said the facility was operating without a business permit. The owners were notified of the permit violations months ago, but failed to submit the requirements.

igorot stone 1

He said the owners “continued to defy cease and desist orders prompting the City Buildings and Architecture Office to file a criminal case for violation of the National Building Code on Nov. 7, 2022.”

Magalong said the tourist attraction poses a danger due to the lack of safety certificates. “We have to be proactive. We can’t wait [for] something bad to happen before we act,” Magalong said.

According to an ongoing assessment being conducted by the Asian Development Bank and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the structure is in a “very high landslide exposure.”

Igorot Stone Kingdom has not yet commented on the closure order.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT meta

Meta laying off 11,000 employees

12 mins ago
OFWS SAUDI

Philippines seeks to increase salary of Filipino domestic workers in Saudi

26 mins ago
lalaki

OFW falls to death from sixth floor at Auckland construction site

55 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 at 11.12.59 AM

HR Coaches share an effective model on how you can accelerate your career

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button