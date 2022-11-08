Pinay wins Dh5000 after participating with only Dh10 in Little Draw

A Filipina based in Abu Dhabi ecstatically shared her experience of winning 5,000 dirhams after joining a draw that she get to know from reading a news article of The Filipino Times.

Reulyn Ocate said that this is the first time that she had won from any draw.

“I’m with my friend, she was beside me and I’m shouting in the car. And I’m like, finally I’ve won. It’s been a long time that I have been joining raffles and I thought I had no luck,” said Ocate.

Ocate shared that her winning digits were a combination of her birthday.

“I’m very thankful and happy that I’ve won. When I saw the message, I asked my colleague to read it again for me because I could believe that its’ real. On the way home I got a call from them and it’s funny because I was screaming inside the car,” shared Ocate.

Ocate considers herself lucky, especially that she only chanced about Little Draw online.

“I found out little draw from The Filipino Times. To all my family, friends, we have the the chance to win. If we cannot win in the Philippines, we can make it here in the UAE,” said Ocate.

When asked how she will spend her winning money, she said she prefers to save it at this time.

“I will save it because Christmas is coming. When someone asks for a gift, then I will use it,” she said.

Ocate shared that it is her third time to join Little Draw. For only 10 dirhams her participation took a 500 per cent increase, making her one of the winners of the weekly draw.

“Sa lahat ng mga kababayna ko po sumali na kayo sa little draw legit talaga sila. Madali lang siya kasi tatlong number lang. Kaya mga kabayan join na tayo ng little draw,” said Ocate.

Her win is a proof that little steps can fulfill big dreams. Join little draw by purchasing and donating bottled waters for as low as 10 dirhams. Visit littledraw.ae to learn more.