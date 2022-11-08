NBI not discounting possibility of a bigger mastermind other than Bantag in Percy Lapid slay 

The National Bureau of Investigation said that they are not discounting the possibility of a bigger mastermind apart from suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag on the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“We are not discounting that possibility na bukod pa kay Director General Bantag na merong puwede na ma-implicate sa kasong ito,” NBI supervising agent Atty. Eugene Javier said.

Javier said that they have been receiving intelligence info that another mastermind could be behind the killing of Lapid but they are not yet at liberty of disclosing it.

“We have to understand that Director General Bantag mismo has the rank of undersecretary. It is only logical na mas mataas pa sa kanya,” the NBI official added.

The family of Lapid said that all evidence and testimonies point to Bantag involvement in the killing.

“Hindi namin sana gusto na titigil lang ito diyan kay Bantag. Kung may nalalabing 5%, sana’y patuloy pa rin saliksikin ito at malantad kung sino talaga ang mga taong nasa likod niyan,” Roy Mabasa told GMA News.

Mabasa said that they also received information that Bantag is trying to reach out to them.

“Ito kasing si Bantag ay taga-Mountain Province, so gagawa raw siya ng isang ritwal doon sa libingan ng aking kapatid,” Mabasa said.