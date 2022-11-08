Look: Fire breaks out in 35-storey building in Dubai

The Dubai Civil Defense confirmed that a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Downtown Dubai in the early hours of Monday.

All residents of the 35-building were safely evacuated, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Black charred marks from the blaze on the 35-storey building is visible in a photo shared by DCD.

The fire broke out at around 3:00 in the morning of Monday. Firefighters reached the site in under five minutes and immediately evacuated all the residents.

They then put out the “medium-intensity blaze” that broke out on the tower’s façade.

Some netizens shared videos of the fire showing the building’s facade on fire.