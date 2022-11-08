Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Look: Fire breaks out in 35-storey building in Dubai

The Dubai Civil Defense confirmed that a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Downtown Dubai in the early hours of Monday.

All residents of the 35-building were safely evacuated, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Black charred marks from the blaze on the 35-storey building is visible in a photo shared by DCD.

The fire broke out at around 3:00 in the morning of Monday. Firefighters reached the site in under five minutes and immediately evacuated all the residents.
They then put out the “medium-intensity blaze” that broke out on the tower’s façade.
Some netizens shared videos of the fire showing the building’s facade on fire.

“The field commander confirmed at 4.52am that the fire had been brought under control. At 6.08am, the field commander’s signal declared that the operations were completely over and that the site would be handed over to the authorities concerned to take the necessary action,” the Civil Defence stated.

The developer of the building, Emaar confirmed that no casualties were reported from the incident.

“Emaar adheres to strict protocols and regulations. We take the health and safety of our residents very seriously and are working with the authorities concerned to investigate the incident. Emaar is also working with residents impacted by the incident to ensure they are being taken care of,” stated Emaar.

Ad per the latest data of the Civil Defence, the incidents of fires in Dubai high-rises (eight floors and above) are down by 5.48 per cent this year in comparison with 73 incidents in the first three quarters of 2021. As of today, there are 69 reported fire incidents during the same period this year. 

