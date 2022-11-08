Jobless Filipinos dropped to 2.5 million in September

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the number of jobless Filipinos in September dropped to 2.5 million compared to the 2.68 million jobless Filipinos in August.

PSA chief and National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said that the new data showed that September has an unemployment rate of 5%, lower than the 5.3% unemployment rate in August.

The unemployment rate in September is also significantly lower compared to the September 2021 data of 4.28 million.

The number of employed Filipinos also dropped to 47.58 million in September compared to 47.87 million in August.

“We saw that the labor force participation declined by close to 500,000… The reason for this was a portion of the workforce decided to go back to school since September was the opening of classes,” Mapa said in a GMA News report.

“This resulted in the decline of both unemployed and employed,” he added.