Cebu Pacific offers Dh299 one-way fare for Summer 2023

Courtesy: Cebu Pacific

If you are one of the overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who will not able to come home for Christmas or New Year, this offer of Cebu Pacific can help you guarantee your vacation in the Philippines this Summer 2023.

Better plan your annual leave early by availing Cebu Pacific’s “2023 Summer Celebreunion Promo.”

You can book your tickets for as low as AED 299 (one-way base fare) and travel back to the Philippines between March 1 to July 31, 2023.

We can all agree that there is no better way to reward ourselves than to spend our 30-day of rest with our loved ones. Or better yet, travel to that one tourist destination in the Philippines that you have long wished to visit.

So hurry and file your leave early. This promo runs on a limited-time only.

Book your tickets by visiting: cebupacificair.com or refresh this page and click on the Cebu Pacific poster.

