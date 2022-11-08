Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Billy Crawford enters ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finals in France

Billy Crawford and his dancing partner Fauve Hautot have made it to the finals round of the  “Danse avec les stars” after receiving an almost perfect score in the show’s semi-finals. 

The pair danced a pasodoble to Maneskin’s “Let’s Get It Started”, and rumba to Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars,” in the November 5 episode of the show. 

Three out of four judges gave the duo a perfect score of 10 in their first performance while another judge gave them a 9. They got a score of 35 in their second performance. 

“It has been an amazing experience and such a pleasure to dance on a daily basis,” he said in an Instagram post. 

“We will see if I’ll make it to the finals or not but to all the artists, judges, my dance partner who became my sister [Fauve Hautot], pro dancers, prod, TF1, thank you for this blessing and making my job worth loving!,” Crawford said prior to his performance. 

He also thanked his showbiz friends and fellow noontime hosts. 

